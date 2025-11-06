Carney government to face crucial confidence votes Thursday, Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government will face its first confidence vote over the federal budget on Thursday evening, with another to follow the next day.

The House of Commons is set to vote Thursday on a Conservative subamendment to the budget, followed by a Bloc Quebecois amendment vote on Friday.

A spokesperson for Government House Leader Steven Mackinnon told Global News that Carney has made the determination to make both issues confidence votes.

“They are matters of confidence,” communications director Mark Kennedy said.

NDP interim leader Don Davies told reporters his seven-member caucus will vote with the minority Liberals to defeat the Conservative measure, which seeks to add its spending and tax priorities to the budget.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The one today we’re definitely voting against,” Davies said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Conservatives want massive cuts to public spending. That’s exactly the opposite direction that New Democrats think we need to go in, which is investing in the Canadian economy. So there’s absolutely no way we’re going to support the Conservatives’ motion today.”

Davies said the party is still reviewing the Bloc’s motion and wouldn’t say if the NDP will vote against that one too.

Global News has learned the Bloc Quebecois caucus will also vote with the government in Thursday’s confidence vote.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have both come out against the budget after it was unveiled Tuesday, saying it failed to meet their priorities.

The NDP has yet to declare a position on the budget, saying Tuesday it would take time to review the document.

The minority Liberals need two more votes to survive any confidence vote.

The party boosted its seat count to 170 after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont resigned from the Conservative caucus Tuesday, crossing the floor to join the Liberals.

More to come…