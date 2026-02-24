Feds announce more than 900 new military housing units for CFB Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is planning a massive expansion of military housing that will see more than 900 new residential units built at CFB Kingston.

National Defence Minister David McGuinty announced the launch of the second phase of Canada’s national housing construction program on Tuesday, aiming to deliver roughly 7,500 new homes for military personnel countrywide.

“Canadian Armed Forces members and their families deserve safe, modern and affordable housing,” McGuinty said. “By building at speed and scale across the country, we are strengthening operational readiness, supporting recruitment and retention, and giving military families the stability they need to thrive.”

Kingston is earmarked to get one of the largest shares of the $3.7-billion project. The local base is set to receive more than 900 units, which will consist primarily of one- and two-bedroom apartment buildings.

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson noted that the new builds will also benefit the wider community by pulling military personnel out of the civilian rental pool.

“By investing in thousands of new homes for members of the Canadian Armed Forces across the country, we are strengthening communities, easing pressure on local housing markets, and building quality housing that Canadians need,” Robertson said.

To accelerate the delivery of the homes, the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) says it will use modern methods of construction, including modular and prefabricated building systems, as well as low-carbon materials.

CFHA chief executive officer Paola Zurro called the multi-year project the agency’s “largest construction campaign since the creation of the portfolio in the post Second World War era.”

“The Canadian Forces Housing Agency will work with industry to deliver housing at an unprecedented speed and scale to support Canadian Armed Forces members and their families,” Zurro said.

To kick-start the process, Defence Construction Canada issued an advanced procurement notice on Tuesday for potential projects, signalling upcoming opportunities for local contractors and the construction industry.