Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds announce more than 900 new military housing units for CFB Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 10:42 am
2 min read
The federal government has announced a massive expansion of military housing, with CFB Kingston slated to receive more than 900 new residential units in the coming years. View image in full screen
The federal government has announced a massive expansion of military housing, with CFB Kingston slated to receive more than 900 new residential units in the coming years. CKWS TV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is planning a massive expansion of military housing that will see more than 900 new residential units built at CFB Kingston.

National Defence Minister David McGuinty announced the launch of the second phase of Canada’s national housing construction program on Tuesday, aiming to deliver roughly 7,500 new homes for military personnel countrywide.

“Canadian Armed Forces members and their families deserve safe, modern and affordable housing,” McGuinty said. “By building at speed and scale across the country, we are strengthening operational readiness, supporting recruitment and retention, and giving military families the stability they need to thrive.”

Kingston is earmarked to get one of the largest shares of the $3.7-billion project. The local base is set to receive more than 900 units, which will consist primarily of one- and two-bedroom apartment buildings.

Click to play video: 'Skyrocketing prices, short supply leading to housing shortage at CFB Kingston'
Skyrocketing prices, short supply leading to housing shortage at CFB Kingston

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson noted that the new builds will also benefit the wider community by pulling military personnel out of the civilian rental pool.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“By investing in thousands of new homes for members of the Canadian Armed Forces across the country, we are strengthening communities, easing pressure on local housing markets, and building quality housing that Canadians need,” Robertson said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To accelerate the delivery of the homes, the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) says it will use modern methods of construction, including modular and prefabricated building systems, as well as low-carbon materials.

CFHA chief executive officer Paola Zurro called the multi-year project the agency’s “largest construction campaign since the creation of the portfolio in the post Second World War era.”

“The Canadian Forces Housing Agency will work with industry to deliver housing at an unprecedented speed and scale to support Canadian Armed Forces members and their families,” Zurro said.

To kick-start the process, Defence Construction Canada issued an advanced procurement notice on Tuesday for potential projects, signalling upcoming opportunities for local contractors and the construction industry.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices