Snowmobilers fall through ice, bodies recovered days later after lake refreezes: RCMP

The bodies of two snowmobilers who fell through the ice on a B.C. lake last week were found Sunday after the break in the ice refroze.

Anahim Lake RCMP said Monday that they first learned of the snowmobilers’ disappearance last Friday; the report officers received was that the snowmobilers had not been seen since Feb. 17.

While police were heading to the scene, neighbours began a search and found the bodies of the pair beneath the ice on Charlotte Lake.

Investigators believe the two and their snowmobiles broke through the ice on Feb. 17.

“Due to the delay in the couple being reported missing, the lake surface had time to refreeze, concealing the break in the ice,” Anahim Lake RCMP said in a news release.

“On February 22, members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team with specialized ice‑diving training attended the scene and recovered both individuals.”

View image in full screen RCMP underwater recovery team specialized ice divers prepare to enter the water at Charlotte Lake on Feb. 22, 2026. Anahim Lake RCMP say the bodies of two snowmobilers were recovered after they fell through the ice on Feb. 17. RCMP/photo

The pair have been identified as a 65‑year‑old man and a 58‑year‑old woman from 100 Mile House. Foul play is not suspected.

“Variable temperatures significantly increase the risks associated with any activity on frozen lakes or rivers, and we urge everyone to use extreme caution,” Anahim Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Scott Clay said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”