Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hearing on police-involved death of Myles Gray resuming after obscenity led to delay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 7:10 am
1 min read
Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A public hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray resumes in Vancouver today, after a four-week adjournment triggered by an obscene remark and the subsequent resignation of counsel for the proceeding.

The delay allowed replacement counsel, Brock Martland, to get up to speed on the case by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. involving seven Vancouver officers who deny misconduct in Gray’s 2015 beating death.

Former hearing counsel Brad Hickford resigned last month over a remark picked up by a microphone in the hearing room, describing someone as “stupid” and using an obscenity.

Gray’s family had sought the hearing after a discipline authority cleared the seven officers of misconduct in 2024.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A coroner’s jury concluded in 2023 that Gray’s death was a homicide after hearing that he died shortly after a beating by several officers, leaving him with injuries including a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and ruptured testicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Hickford is under investigation by the Law Society of B.C. over the remark in the hearing room on Jan. 21.

His own lawyer, Richard Neary, initially said Hickford denied making the remark, but later said that while his client could not recall making it, it was possible he had done so unintentionally.

Trending Now

Hickford said in a statement that he was “bewildered and troubled” by the recording of the obscenity.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says the hearing is expected to continue over three weeks, and more dates could be scheduled after that.

Click to play video: 'Myles Gray public hearing adjourned'
Myles Gray public hearing adjourned
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices