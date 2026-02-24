Alberta legislature set to resume ahead of new budget

See more sharing options

The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene today, with the government’s new budget to be tabled Thursday.

Premier Danielle Smith announced Monday some of the first details of the budget expected to be filled with red-ink, saying the province would be boosting its spending on doctors by 22 per cent.

The premier said her United Conservative Party government is working to make the health system sustainable, but the Opposition NDP says it has only become worse since Smith took office.

Government house leader Joseph Schow is scheduled to hold a news conference this morning to share details about the government’s legislation plans.

The spring session is set to end in May, just after the deadline for a petition that aims to force a vote on Alberta separating from Canada.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says he plans to make separatism a key debate and denounce it during the session, something he says Smith’s United Conservatives should do as well.