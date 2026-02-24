SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta legislature set to resume ahead of new budget

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 6:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government directs $7.7B to physician funding'
Alberta government directs $7.7B to physician funding
RELATED: Ahead of Alberta's 2026 budget, the province is announced what it calls a record investment in physician funding. The $.7.7-billion plan that aims to retain and recruit more doctors to the province. Jasmine King has more.
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene today, with the government’s new budget to be tabled Thursday.

Premier Danielle Smith announced Monday some of the first details of the budget expected to be filled with red-ink, saying the province would be boosting its spending on doctors by 22 per cent.

The premier said her United Conservative Party government is working to make the health system sustainable, but the Opposition NDP says it has only become worse since Smith took office.

Government house leader Joseph Schow is scheduled to hold a news conference this morning to share details about the government’s legislation plans.

The spring session is set to end in May, just after the deadline for a petition that aims to force a vote on Alberta separating from Canada.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says he plans to make separatism a key debate and denounce it during the session, something he says Smith’s United Conservatives should do as well.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

