Another Ontario police force is turning to drones for some 911 calls

Send this page to someone via email

Another Ontario police force is turning to drone technology for use as first responders for certain 911 calls.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced last week its pilot project will see remotely-piloted drones being deployed to assist in unknown‑risk or high‑risk calls, missing persons investigations, natural disasters or sudden emergencies or any situation where rapid aerial intelligence improves safety.

These drones can arrive on scene within roughly 60 seconds, and will provide first responders with immediate, real-time situational awareness, the force said.

“This rapid-response capability allows officers to assess risks earlier, plan safer approaches, and coordinate more effectively before arriving on scene,” the force said in a statement.

“The pilot will be supported by drone dock sites strategically positioned through-out the Region to provide continuous overlapping coverage. Several launch locations are already fully prepared, with additional sites nearing to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

Durham police appear to be following in the footsteps of Peel Regional Police, which announced last year it would be “one of, if not the first police service in Canada” to use drone technology in that capacity.

1:46 Corman Park Police drone helps with search and rescues

Over the last several years, police forces across Canada have been increasingly utilizing drones.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Several police forces, including Halton Region and Peel, have utilized drones for search and rescue cases, collision reconstruction, tactical operations and disaster response.

In June, an Ontario Provincial Police drone was crucial in finding a three-year-old Quebec girl who was the subject of a frantic four-day search in both provinces.

The girl, who was reported missing in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., was spotted four days later by the police drone sitting alone in a ditch along the side of a highway near St. Albert, roughly 100 km from where she was reported missing.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Missing 3-year-old Quebec child found alive, spotted by drone in Ontario

Even in Vancouver — where the Vancouver Police Department’s (VPD) 20 drones flew 1,826 missions in 2024 — drones have been described as critical to daily policing.

One of their drones was key in capturing murder suspect Brendan Colin McBride, accused of killing a man in downtown Vancouver in September 2024 and of slicing off another person’s hand.

McBride was found on Habitat Island by the police drone.

2:20 Glimpse into VPD’s drone program

Durham police said its drones comply with Transport Canada authorizations, the approved Privacy Impact Assessment, and all provincial and federal privacy legislation. They will not be used for general surveillance, and do not contain facial recognition technology, it added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Public transparency is a core element of the project. DRPS will release public-facing materials—including previously collected video footage—to help the community understand how the system works and how privacy is protected. Presentation-style information sessions will also support community engagement,” the force said.

“Throughout the pilot period, DRPS will collect data on response times, operational efficiency, safety considerations, call types, and overall effectiveness. Findings will guide future decision‑making and inform upcoming funding applications.”

The force is holding a First Responder Community Information Night at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Education and Training Centre for residents to learn more about the pilot project.