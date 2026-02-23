Eric Dane GoFundMe for daughters, health-care costs tops $300,000

Send this page to someone via email

A GoFundMe page for Eric Dane, created by his friends to support the actor’s family following his death, continues to generate a large sum of money.

Dane, the celebrated actor best known for his roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria and who later in life became an advocate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) awareness, died on Feb. 19 at the age of 53.

Dane’s representatives said he died from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis.

Shortly after news of his death spread, Dane’s friends created a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses and help support his wife and two daughters.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the page reads.

The GoFundMe page says that even as Dane’s own health declined due to ALS, “he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease.”

“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” the page continued. “Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.”

Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart, acknowledged the GoFundMe by sharing multiple throwback family photos with Dane and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, along with a link to the page.

“Thank you to everyone,” she wrote.

The GoFundMe post had raised more than $337,000 of its $500,000 goal from more than 3,000 donations as of Monday morning.

Several notable people in Hollywood have donated to Dane’s GoFundMe, including Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who donated $27,000, and Hailey Bieber, who donated $20,000. American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk donated $10,000, and Dana Walden, president of Disney, donated $5,000.

Dane developed a devoted fanbase when his big break arrived in the mid-2000s: He was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as “McSteamy,” on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role he would play from 2006 until 2012 and reprise in 2021. In 2019, he did a complete 180-degree turn from the charming McSteamy and became the troubled Cal Jacobs in HBO’s provocative drama Euphoria, a role he continued up until his death.

ALS progressively destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk and breathe. The disease often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of ALS vary from person to person and depend on which nerve cells are affected, the Mayo Clinic states. ALS generally begins with muscle weakness that gets worse over time.

Symptoms might include trouble walking or carrying out usual daily activities, tripping and falling, weakness in the legs, feet or ankles, hand weakness and thinking or behavioural changes.

There is currently no cure for the fatal disease, and people usually live three to five years after their diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients can live for decades with the disease.

Approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with ALS every year, according to ALS Canada. Four thousand are currently living with the disease.

— With files from The Associated Press