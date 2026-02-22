Calgary couple hopeful wedding dress and wheelchair will be returned after car theft

Send this page to someone via email

What was supposed to be a quick shopping trip has created major problems for one Calgary couple.

“I was probably in the store for maybe 15-20 minutes? Came out, my car was gone,” explained Alexis Solberg. “The car was not running, it was locked, it was right in front of the doors. So how that happens? I do not know.”

Having the car stolen was bad enough, but what made it even worse was the fact her wedding dress and her fiance’s wheelchair were in the 2020 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeremy Van Deventer needs the wheelchair to help him get around after being diagnosed with ALS in October. The Jeep was new to them – they sold their two older vehicles to afford it, as it was easier for Van Deventer to get in and out of. Having it stolen has created significant challenges.

“We really haven’t left the house since (the Jeep was stolen),” Van Deventer said.

With their wedding scheduled for the middle of March, having to replace what was stolen while continuing to prepare for their big day has meant they’re stretched incredibly thin.

“With him not working anymore, I’m his full-time caregiver, and I go to school,” Solberg noted. “Finances are tight, they’re very, very tight.”

Thankfully, family has been able to help in the interim, getting a new wheelchair for Van Deventer, and while Solberg is still hoping to get the dress back, she says there’s something else more important.

“We’re just trying to be positive,” shared Solberg. “And you know? I’d wear sweatpants just so I can marry him.”

Besides keeping an eye out on social media to see if the thieves would try selling the items, they’re also hoping, by some faint chance, their possessions will be returned.

“Maybe somebody was just kind enough not to destroy it or throw it in the garbage,” Solberg supposed. “If you could just give it back to us that would be amazing.”

Calgary Police Service is aware of the incident and is investigating. The couple also has a GoFundMe to help cover costs related to the theft.