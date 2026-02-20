Menu

1 comment

  1. Les
    February 20, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    Not sure why he was there.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Bloc MP says he was mugged and pepper-sprayed while in Brussels for NATO visit

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 1:32 pm
1 min read
Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
A Bloc Québécois member of Parliament says he was assaulted and pepper-sprayed this week while in Brussels for a NATO parliamentary assembly meeting.

Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, who represents the riding of Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton, posted on social media that three people jumped him in the street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and stole his watch.

Savard-Tremblay says he fought back and shouted loudly in hopes of alerting people nearby but the individuals managed to knock him to the ground.

The MP says other people on the street gave him water and he went to the police station to report what happened.

He says he also notified security at the House of Commons and the embassy in Brussels.

Savard-Tremblay says he was not injured but is warning people to be extremely cautious when travelling abroad.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

