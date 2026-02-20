Bloc MP says he was mugged and pepper-sprayed while in Brussels for NATO visit

Send this page to someone via email

A Bloc Québécois member of Parliament says he was assaulted and pepper-sprayed this week while in Brussels for a NATO parliamentary assembly meeting.

Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, who represents the riding of Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton, posted on social media that three people jumped him in the street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and stole his watch.

Savard-Tremblay says he fought back and shouted loudly in hopes of alerting people nearby but the individuals managed to knock him to the ground.

The MP says other people on the street gave him water and he went to the police station to report what happened.

He says he also notified security at the House of Commons and the embassy in Brussels.

Savard-Tremblay says he was not injured but is warning people to be extremely cautious when travelling abroad.