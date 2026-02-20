Calgary water restrictions for feeder main repairs to return in March

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has announced new water restrictions because of work that needs to be done to help stabilize the Bearspaw South Feeder Main.

The city says the work will focus on up to nine segments of the existing pipe along 16 Avenue N.W., near Sarcee Trail, including three sections at Point McKay Park.

Both construction and the water restrictions are scheduled to begin on March 9 and expected to last approximately four weeks.

View image in full screen The city of Calgary says the work to be done on the Bearspaw Feeder Main will focus on nine sections of pipe along 16 Avenue N.W., near Sarcee Trail. It will start on Mar. 9 and will last approximately four weeks. Source: City of Calgary

On Feb. 13, the city announced that new “wire snaps” had been detected along the feeder main, forcing it to shut down the exit ramp from westbound 16 Avenue N.W. to Sarcee Trail, as a precaution.

In an announcement Friday morning, the city says, due to the critical condition of the feeder main and its importance to Calgary’s drinking water system, it needs to reinforce sections of pipe that are experiencing “enhanced levels of deterioration” and the reinforcements are needed so the feeder main can continue to be used until a new steel pipe is installed to take over from the current line.

The work to be done will involve excavating the existing pipe, constructing an exterior reinforcing steel cage, pouring concrete around the existing pipe to reinforce it and then backfilling the excavation.

The city says, during the work, the feeder main will need to be taken out of service. Among the restrictions, “no outdoor water use will be permitted during this time.”

Echoing previous water conservation pleas, the city is also asking all Calgarians to save 25-30 litres of water per day indoors, by taking such steps as:

keeping showers short, three minutes or less

flushing toilets only when necessary

running dishwashers and washing machines when there is a full load.

Other work to be done during the shutdown, includes:

• Replacement of existing valves on the feeder main near the Shaganappi Pump Station

• Inspection of the steel pipe connection to the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant.

• Replacement of valves at 33rd Avenue and 89 Street, which help control how water moves between the feeder main and the rest of the distribution system.

View image in full screen On Feb. 13, the city announced the shut down of the exit ramp from westbound 16 Avenue N.W. to Sarcee Trail after new “wire snaps’ were detected along a nearby section of the Bearspaw Feeder Main. Global News

The city says it will be working with the communities that will be directly affected by the work to keep them informed, and promises more information will be shared as needed.

Regular updates will also be available on the city’s website at calgary.ca/bsfmreinforcements.

