Health

Calgary water usage spiked Sunday as testing on feeder main set to begin

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 12, 2026 12:55 pm
1 min read
While a replacement section of the Bearspaw Feeder Main has been installed and road repairs are underway, the city of Calgary says there are several more steps that need to be taken before the pipe can be put back in operation. View image in full screen
After Calgarians heeded the city’s advice and cut back on their water use on Saturday, the amount of water being consumed took a big jump again on Sunday.

Since the Bearspaw Feeder Main ruptured in late December, the amount of water residents have been using has been consistently above the 485 million litres the city says is a sustainable level.

Calgarians used 505 million litres of water on Sunday, significantly higher than the 485ml that the city says is a sustainable level. View image in full screen
On Saturday, the city says Calgary used 493 million litres of water, but on Sunday, total water use jumped to 505 million litres.

Following the installation of a replacement section of pipe last week, city crews are in the process of filling the feeder main with water, which could be completed later today.

Testing will then be done to check for any other leaks in the pipe and to ensure the quality of the water is safe for human consumption.

The city has said the feeder main could be back in operation later this week.

Following the installation of a replacement section of the Bearspaw Feeder Main last week, the city says there are several more steps before the pipe can be put back in operation. View image in full screen
Mayor Jeromy Farkas, along with other city officials, will be providing an update on the city’s water situation on Monday at 1 p.m.

City of Calgary aware of water main problems since 2004, says independent report
