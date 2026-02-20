Parts of Ontario to receive up to 20 cm of rain and snow mix into Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A rain-to-snow transition is sweeping across Ontario once again, with eastern and central parts of the province forecast to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow through Saturday.

According to weather forecasters, a storm similar to Wednesday’s system will move across southern and eastern Ontario on Friday, bringing another round of mixed and shifting precipitation.

The showers started Friday morning and will move east throughout the day.

Many regions are expected to see rain transition to freezing rain before changing over to snow, though not all areas will experience every phase.

The precipitation near the Greater Toronto Area will create cloudy and wet conditions throughout the day, before the rain is expected to stop in the evening.

Compared with Wednesday’s storm, the approaching system is expected to deliver more consistent snowfall to eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, where accumulation totals could climb significantly.

According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snowfall, between 15 and 20 centimetres, is forecasted for parts of eastern and central Ontario, where colder air is expected to remain firmly in place.

Toronto, however, is expected to stay warm enough to predominantly see rain for much of the event, with a gradual shift to snow possible later.

Environment Canada has also issued yellow freezing rain warnings for some areas north and east of Ottawa, as well as regions farther north, including areas near Barrie.

Environment Canada urges the public to check driving conditions before getting behind the wheel.