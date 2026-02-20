Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Parts of Ontario to receive up to 20 cm of rain and snow mix into Saturday

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 20, 2026 1:50 pm
1 min read
Rainfall is expected to loom down on Ontario from Tuesday to Thursday, with harsh winds and a chance of localized flooding. View image in full screen
Ontario is bracing for another round of cold, wet weather, with rain changing to snow and possible freezing rain. Eastern parts of the province are expected to see higher totals. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A rain-to-snow transition is sweeping across Ontario once again, with eastern and central parts of the province forecast to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow through Saturday.

According to weather forecasters, a storm similar to Wednesday’s system will move across southern and eastern Ontario on Friday, bringing another round of mixed and shifting precipitation.

The showers started Friday morning and will move east throughout the day.

Many regions are expected to see rain transition to freezing rain before changing over to snow, though not all areas will experience every phase.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The precipitation near the Greater Toronto Area will create cloudy and wet conditions throughout the day, before the rain is expected to stop in the evening.

Compared with Wednesday’s storm, the approaching system is expected to deliver more consistent snowfall to eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, where accumulation totals could climb significantly.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snowfall, between 15 and 20 centimetres, is forecasted for parts of eastern and central Ontario, where colder air is expected to remain firmly in place.

Trending Now

Toronto, however, is expected to stay warm enough to predominantly see rain for much of the event, with a gradual shift to snow possible later.

Environment Canada has also issued yellow freezing rain warnings for some areas north and east of Ottawa, as well as regions farther north, including areas near Barrie.

Environment Canada urges the public to check driving conditions before getting behind the wheel.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices