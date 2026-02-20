N.S. foreign worker ‘coerced’ and ‘threatened,’ Ontario man facing human trafficking charge

A southern Ontario man is facing human trafficking and extortion charges after a foreign worker was coerced into working excessive hours and threatened at a Nova Scotia business, according to RCMP.
RCMP said in a Friday news release that they received a report in July 2025 that a foreign national who was in Canada on a temporary status was “being exploited for labour” in Church Point, N.S.
“Officers determined that, over the course of a year, the victim worked excessive hours,” RCMP said.
“During that time, he received a total of $300 in financial compensation, was coerced into performing additional duties, and was threatened.”
According to RCMP, a 65-year-old man has been arrested and charged with trafficking in persons, receiving financial or material benefit, false pretense and extortion.
Police note the man has also been charged with fraud under $5,000 in relation to another victim.
Get breaking National news
RCMP noted the YMCA’s Migrant Worker Awareness Partnership Project aided in the investigation and offered support.
“Partnerships with community groups across the province are critical to the success of human trafficking investigations, and the YMCA was particularly valuable in this case,” Sgt. Jeff MacFarlane of the RCMP’s provincial human trafficking unit said in the release.
Labour trafficking an ’emerging’ issue in province
- Former prince Andrew ‘released under investigation’ 11 hours after arrest
- Former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
- Tumbler Ridge school shooting victim set to hopefully return home soon from Vancouver hospital
- Shia LaBeouf arrested after fight during Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Nova Scotia RCMP warns that labour trafficking is an “emerging” and “under-reported” issue in the province.
They made the comments ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Feb. 22.
“Our mix of industries and seasonal employment can create conditions where people are more vulnerable to exploitation,” MacFarlane said.
“For some individuals, language barriers, transportation issues, or concerns about their job or immigration status can make it difficult to ask for help.”
The Mounties add that temporary workers are at added risk because they may be isolated and unfamiliar with Canadian labour standards. Traffickers can exploit vulnerabilities by lying about pay or withholding passports and restricting movement.
According to police, signs of labour trafficking can include workers who appear fearful, workers being transported to and from job sites in groups with little freedom of movement, and people living in overcrowded or employer-controlled housing.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing forced labour, or has information about someone else who is, can contact local police or call/text the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline at 902‑449‑2425.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.