Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Most Atlantic provinces recorded first population decline in years at the end of 2025

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 12:54 pm
1 min read
A reveller carries a Canada flag through a crowd on the Halifax Waterfront during Canada Day celebrations in Halifax, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A reveller carries a Canada flag through a crowd on the Halifax Waterfront during Canada Day celebrations in Halifax, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Atlantic Canada’s population boom has ended, with each of the four provinces losing residents at the end of 2025.

New Brunswick’s fiscal update this week noted the province lost about 1,000 people in the fourth quarter of 2025, the first time the population has fallen since the beginning of 2017.

Statistics Canada says Nova Scotia was down about 1,400 people in the quarter, the first population drop the province has recorded since the end of 2020.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Newfoundland and Labrador lost about 200 people in the fourth quarter — it’s first decline since 2021.

Prince Edward Island’s population fell in two quarters in 2025, including the fourth when it lost about 150 people compared with the three months prior.

The Atlantic region had seen unprecedented growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with the rise of remote work and relatively cheap property prices attracting immigrants and residents from other parts of Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saint John seeing record population growth'
Saint John seeing record population growth
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices