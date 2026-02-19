Saskatoon police officer dies, community offers condolences

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service has confirmed the death of one of its officers.

“I can confirm the Saskatoon Police Service is grieving the sudden death of a member,” police spokesperson Owen Fortosky told Global News on Thursday.

Authorities confirmed that the officer was off duty at the time the death occurred.

While the cause of death and the officer’s identity are currently unknown, condolences from members of the community have already started to pour in.

The Prince Albert Police Association shared a message expressing sympathy for Saskatoon officers and those affected.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news our brothers and sisters at the Saskatoon Police Service received today,” the association wrote in a release on Thursday. “Our thoughts are with you all and we extend our deepest condolences to the friends, colleagues and loved ones affected at this time.”

Regina Paramedics with Heart also posted a statement of support.

“Regina EMS & Honour Guard are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of their police officers. Our hearts are with you all in this devastating loss,” the group wrote.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) also issued a statement to the police service, the officer’s family and the broader community.

The FSIN said the loss is deeply felt and acknowledged the difficult work carried out by police officers, adding that elders and cultural knowledge keepers would pray for those affected.

The matter is currently under investigation.