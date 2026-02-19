Calgary man charged after lengthy investigation into multiple extortion attempts

Send this page to someone via email

A lengthy investigation by Calgary police into alleged extortion attempts against a Calgary woman dating back to 2024 has resulted in charges being laid against a Calgary man.

Investigators alleged that on six separate occasions between August and October 2024, the victim was contacted and demands were made that she provide money and valuables.

Police say she was also threatened with various acts of violence if she did not comply with the demands.

In December 2025, police launched an investigation to apprehend the offenders and eventually charged a 37-year-old Calgary man with six counts of extortion.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 10.

Police have also laid a number of unrelated charges against a 28-year-old Calgary woman, including one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

She will appear in court on Monday, April 6.

Police said that, although the offences targeted a member of the South Asian community, at this time, the incident appears to have occurred in isolation and is not connected to any other extortions that have recently been reported.

In this case, investigators said the victim and suspects knew each other.

Meanwhile, Calgary police said both they and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) are continuing to investigate a series of extortion attempts targeting the city’s South Asian community.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any of the alleged extortion attempts, is being asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.