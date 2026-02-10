Calgary police seek shooting suspects related to South Asian extortion cases

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a shooting that occurred in the northeast community of Redstone in late January.

On Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police say, two masked men approached a residence in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. and fired gunshots into the unoccupied building.

View image in full screen Bullet holes and crime scene markers can be seen on the outside of the home that was shot in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. Global News

They were then seen fleeing the area by running across a field, before they were picked up by a dark-coloured sedan, believed to be a 2003 to 2008 Toyota Corolla with black rims.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting that has ties to the ongoing extortion series targeting members of the South Asian community.

Investigators describe the suspects vehicle as a dark-coloured 2003 to 2008 Toyota Corolla with black rims. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Police have also released a photo of the sedan involved, taken from CCTV footage, in hopes someone from the public might have information that will help identify the suspects.

Since the beginning of 2025, police say there have been 21 extortions attempts, including 11 shootings, that have been reported to them and are believed linked to threats against the South Asian community.

View image in full screen Calgary police believe the shooting is related to the recent cases of extortion against members of the city’s South Asian community. Global News

Anyone with information about this incident, or the extortion attempts, that may be of interest to investigators, is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app – P3 Tips – from the app store.