Suzuki steps up for Canada in Milan

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Nick Suzuki arrived at the Milan Cortina Olympics with an open mind.

The Montreal Canadiens captain — a “Swiss army knife,” according to Canada head coach Jon Cooper — knew his role could change and morph throughout the men’s hockey tournament.

With that in mind, Suzuki was ready for a tap on the shoulder in his country’s spine-tingling quarterfinal.

The 26-year-old from London, Ont., was promoted from third-line winger to second-line centre between Mark Stone and Mitch Marner when captain Sidney Crosby left Wednesday’s do-or-die game against Czechia after suffering an injury to his right leg.

And with the Canadians in desperate need of an equalizer down 3-2 late in regulation, Suzuki tipped a Devon Toews point shot five-hole on Lukas Dostal to force overtime before Marner won it at 1:22 of the extra period to send their country to the semis with a 4-3 triumph in the NHL’s return to Olympic hockey.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’ve probably been our most consistent line,” Suzuki said of the Crosby-Stone-Marner trio. “There’s a lot of responsibility to get put out there late in games … filled some pretty big shoes.

“Just try to do the best I can.”

Suzuki said the Czechs made life difficult on Canada in the neutral zone in what was nearly a stunning upset.

“It was definitely a mental grind,” he added. “The boys stuck with it.”

Crosby’s status for Friday’s semifinal against Finland remains a big question mark, although the national program’s talisman has not been ruled out.

“Probably one of the toughest guys in the whole league,” Suzuki said. “Just seeing him off the ice, the way he takes care of himself, all the treatment, all the mobility work, always taking care of his body to prepare for the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can see why he’s played for so long and at such a high level, just the way he handles himself.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Suzuki, meanwhile, has taken his first Olympics with Canada’s star-studded forward group featuring the likes of Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini as it’s come his way.

“It’s kind of day by day, every day,” he said. “You never know what role you’re going to be given or how much time you’re going to get … just make the most of every shift, every opportunity

“Our team’s really bought into that.”

CZECH SIX-PACK

Czechia’s go-ahead goal that made the score 3-2 in the third period Wednesday occurred with six skaters on the ice for a long stretch — including the celebration — that went undetected by both Canada’s bench and the four on-ice officials.

“Not aware at all,” McDavid said of a sequence that could have tainted the first Olympic tournament involving NHL players in 12 years. “I’m not sure how we missed it. Nobody even mentioned it until after the game. We’ve got to do a better job paying attention.

“That being said, the refs do, too. Everybody can. I feel like everybody missed it. It was kind of a weird play that way, but we gotta be paying more attention.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian forward Sam Bennett, who was sitting out with an illness, also didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary from the stands.

“I’m surprised,” he said. “I was watching that game pretty intensely, but I missed that.”

Veteran defenceman Drew Doughty was stunned to learn the Czechs raced up the ice with six players — and nearly ended Canada’s tournament.

“We’re like, ‘How did that get missed?'” he said. “But I mean, we all missed it. It makes sense that the refs could miss it, too. S— happens.”

MCDAVID’S MARK

The superstar centre can set a new record for points by an NHLer at an individual Games on Friday.

McDavid registered two assists against Czechia, giving him 11 points in four contests to tie the mark set in 2006 by Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu.

“It’s incredible,” said Bennett, who played minor hockey with his Olympic teammate in the Greater Toronto Area. “It’s amazing to watch. You can see how important this is to him, how much he wants it. He’s given everything he’s got — playing physical, doing everything he does.

“He’s on another level right now.”

Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington, another hero from Wednesday’s quarterfinal comeback, said McDavid’s tenacity is showing in Italy.

Story continues below advertisement

“He wants the puck,” Binnington said. “He wants to make a difference. He’s excited to play. He brings great energy.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Bennett and Sam Reinhart, both of the Florida Panthers, will face a trio of NHL teammates — Finland’s Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola — with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

“It doesn’t take too much,” Bennett said when asked if it’s a challenge to park friendships at the Olympics. “They all understand how important this is, how much we want this. They’re not going to take anything personal on the ice.

“You’re going out there to win a hockey game, and you’re doing whatever it takes. You can flip that switch pretty easily.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.