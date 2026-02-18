Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Constructing new Toronto subway bridge could force temporary closure of DVP

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 3:47 pm
2 min read
Safety trucks lead the reopening of the Don Valley Parkway during heavy snow in Toronto on Jan. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Safety trucks lead the reopening of the Don Valley Parkway during heavy snow in Toronto on Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Construction for part of the Ontario Line could force Metrolinx to close the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto as it pushes forward with work on a major overpass for the new subway line.

The new transit project will connect Don Mills and Eglinton to Ontario Place by passing across the DVP, through Toronto’s east end, and into the downtown.

The Ontario Line was first announced in 2019 as an alternative to the downtown relief line, with a current completion estimate in the early 2030s and an estimated cost of just over $27 billion.

Part of the construction work will include building a new overpass for Ontario Line trains to cross above the Don Valley Parkway.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Asked Wednesday if doing that would mean closing the artery, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay acknowledged it might.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll be working closely with them to co-ordinate those works,” he said at a groundbreaking event for the project.

“Potentially, is the answer to the question … we are building the Bloor Viaduct again, three times, for this project, but these are massive works. We will work with all partners to minimize disruption.”

Opposition critics said they were concerned Metrolinx could be leading any closure on the major Toronto route.

Trending Now

“That’s going to be a pretty serious thing here in Toronto; they’re going to have to think long and hard about how they do that,” Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser said.

“Hopefully, that gets planned well. I’m not convinced the government is good at planning those things … we can’t afford for this city to freeze up.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the potential closure was a worry.

“If he’s talking about the Don Valley (Parkway), I think Ontarians and Torontonians, in particular, should be very deeply concerned about this,” she said. “Metrolinx has shown us again and again that they can’t get this right, they are not learning lessons of the past.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices