2 comments

  1. sharka
    February 18, 2026 at 1:36 pm

    Your a moron corey

  2. Corey
    February 18, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    What are they doing out in freezing 🥶 rain 🌧 conditions seems like a supervisor issue with their mandatory training

Canada

School bus carrying 40 students crashes in Ontario town, 4 sent to hospital

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 12:01 pm
1 min read
Provincial police say a school bus carrying about 40 elementary students left the road and entered a ditch, sending four children to hospital with minor injuries.
Provincial police say a school bus carrying about 40 elementary students left the road and entered a ditch, sending four children to hospital with minor injuries. Global News
A school bus carrying 40 elementary students left the road and crashed into a ditch in Norwich Township on Wednesday morning, provincial police say.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Old Stage Road at approximately 8:55 a.m., according to a release put out by OPP.

Four children were taken to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries occured.

Emergency crews, including fire and paramedic services, attended the scene.

Old Stage Road was closed between Middletown Line and Old 14 Line and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and under investigation.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

