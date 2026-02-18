School bus carrying 40 students crashes in Ontario town, 4 sent to hospital

See more sharing options

A school bus carrying 40 elementary students left the road and crashed into a ditch in Norwich Township on Wednesday morning, provincial police say.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Old Stage Road at approximately 8:55 a.m., according to a release put out by OPP.

Four children were taken to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries occured.

Emergency crews, including fire and paramedic services, attended the scene.

Old Stage Road was closed between Middletown Line and Old 14 Line and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and under investigation.