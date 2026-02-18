Storm dumps 50 cm of snow on parts of eastern Newfoundland, with more to come

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm has descended on eastern Newfoundland, shutting down services and dumping more than 50 centimetres of snow on some areas.

Environment Canada has issued an orange storm warning for the island’s Bonavista and northern Avalon peninsulas, including for Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city, St. John’s.

An orange warning indicates the federal weather agency anticipates damage or disruptions because of severe weather.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Many flights were cancelled this morning at the St. John’s International Airport and Newfoundland Power said there were about 1,000 customers without electricity as of 12 p.m.

Schools were closed for the day in much of eastern Newfoundland and busses weren’t running in St. John’s.

Weather watchers reported snowfall of more than 55 cm in Paradise, N.L., a suburb of the capital, and Environment Canada said up to 60 cm could fall by Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement