Storm off to slow start in Winnipeg

It’s a blustery day in many parts of southern Manitoba outside the city.
Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Stammers says areas south and west of Winnipeg were hit with a fair bit of freezing rain overnight, and then snow.
Get daily National news
Snow accumulations in western Manitoba could still reach 30 centimetres, and a Yellow Snowfall Warning remains in effect. In Winnipeg, however, Stammers says we could see 5-10 cm through Wednesday, with more in the evening and Thursday morning.
Major highways south and west of Winnipeg – including the Perimeter and the Trans Canada – are either partly or fully ice covered, with reduced visibility.
Check Manitoba 511 before heading out on the highway.
You can find a list of cancellations here.
Write a comment