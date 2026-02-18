Storm off to slow start in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a blustery day in many parts of southern Manitoba outside the city.

Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Stammers says areas south and west of Winnipeg were hit with a fair bit of freezing rain overnight, and then snow.

Snow accumulations in western Manitoba could still reach 30 centimetres, and a Yellow Snowfall Warning remains in effect. In Winnipeg, however, Stammers says we could see 5-10 cm through Wednesday, with more in the evening and Thursday morning.

Major highways south and west of Winnipeg – including the Perimeter and the Trans Canada – are either partly or fully ice covered, with reduced visibility.

Check Manitoba 511 before heading out on the highway.

You can find a list of cancellations here.