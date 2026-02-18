Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Storm off to slow start in Winnipeg

By Jeff Braun Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 8:06 am
1 min read
Storm off to slow start in Winnipeg - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s a blustery day in many parts of southern Manitoba outside the city.

Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Stammers says areas south and west of Winnipeg were hit with a fair bit of freezing rain overnight, and then snow.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Snow accumulations in western Manitoba could still reach 30 centimetres, and a Yellow Snowfall Warning remains in effect. In Winnipeg, however, Stammers says we could see 5-10 cm through Wednesday, with more in the evening and Thursday morning.

Major highways south and west of Winnipeg – including the Perimeter and the Trans Canada – are either partly or fully ice covered, with reduced visibility.

Trending Now

Check Manitoba 511 before heading out on the highway.

You can find a list of cancellations here.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices