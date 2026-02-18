School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
Highway closures:
None to report.
School closures:
Portage la Prairie School Division: Oakville School and all Hutterian schools are closed.
Prairie Rose School Division: All schools closed today
Rolling River School Division: All schools closed today.
Bus cancellations:
Portage la Prairie School Division: All buses cancelled today, all schools in the City of Portage la Prairie remain open.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
