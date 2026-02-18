Menu

School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday

By Navi Bal Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 7:18 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday - image View image in full screen
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.

Highway closures:

None to report.

 

School closures:

Portage la Prairie School Division: Oakville School and all Hutterian schools are closed.

Prairie Rose School Division: All schools closed today

Rolling River School Division: All schools closed today.

 

Bus cancellations:

Portage la Prairie School Division: All buses cancelled today, all schools in the City of Portage la Prairie remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

