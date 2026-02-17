Surrey Six link to woman’s death in Maple Ridge home

Send this page to someone via email

A woman whose partner pleaded guilty to interfering with her remains in Maple Ridge following her mysterious death last year, was the spouse of a notorious B.C. gangster, Global News has learned.

Estate documents reveal Jessica Cunningham, the woman whose body was found in a deep freezer in her Maple Ridge home last summer, was married to a former Red Scorpion gangster, convicted in the Surrey Six murders – the deadliest gang shooting in B.C.’s history.

A B.C. Supreme Court filing related to the estate of 43-year-old Cunnigham identifies her spouse as Cody Rae Haevischer.

In 2014, Haevischer was convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the October 2007 killings in suite 1505 of Balmoral Tower, infamously dubbed the Surrey Six.

Crown’s theory was that the murders were payback for an unpaid debt between rival gangs.

Two innocent victims, Ed Schellenberg and 22-year-old Christopher Mohan, were shot in the head.

Haevischer applied for a stay of proceedings to overturn his conviction, alleging abuse of process.

He and another Red Scorpion, who was also convicted in the Surrey Six, but has since died, Matthew Johnston, claimed systemic police misconduct and the inhumane conditions of confinement they experienced in custody, prejudiced their rights to a fair trial and undermined the integrity of the justice system.

In 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada determined that misconduct by members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team during the investigation warranted a new evidentiary hearing.

The BC Prosecution Service says Haevischer’s application for a judicial stay has been ongoing for several months, with financial submissions to be scheduled for this spring.

Cunningham, Haevischer’s spouse, was last seen in June 2025—according to RCMP.

Forty-eight-year-old Mylie Barron has pleaded guilty to interfering with her remains between late May and August of last year.

At a sentencing hearing earlier this month, the court heard Barron and Cunningham were in an intimate partner relationship and had lived in the upper unit of a home on Gillis Place in Maple Ridge since early 2024.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the couple frequently used illicit drugs, including cocaine and meth.

On July 25, the landlord called police for a wellness check as Cunningham hadn’t been heard from for over a month.

Crown says police attended and Barron indicated Cunningham was in Victoria.

In late August, police searched the home with Barron’s consent and found a human arm in a garbage bag in a standalone deep freezer.

Barron was arrested.

Police returned with a warrant and the body in the freezer was confirmed to be Cunningham’s.

How she died is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

In successfully arguing for a sealing order on pre-sentence reports, defence counsel told the court a “certain individual” described as “notorious” was married to Cunningham.

Barron’s lawyer says his client has been in separate confinement while in custody and his safety concerns are valid.

Barron remains in custody and is expected to be sentenced on March 5 in Port Coquitlam.