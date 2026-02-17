Menu

Crime

Video captures shocking broad daylight attack on New Westminster senior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 4:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New West senior attacked in broad daylight'
New West senior attacked in broad daylight
WATCH: Shocking video out of New Westminster shows what appears to be a brazen theft targeting a woman in her 80's. As Kylie Stanton reports, the victim's family is speaking out in hopes of preventing a similar incident from happening to someone else. 
A New Westminster, B.C., man is speaking out after his 87-year-old mother was attacked in broad daylight.

Video captured from a neighbour’s surveillance camera shows Sukhi Sahdre’s mother taking her daily walk, when a vehicle pulls up in front of her.

She turns away, but the video shows a man getting out before grabbing her necklace and bracelets.

She tries to fight him off, but the man knocks her to the ground and takes her jewelry.

Sahdre says his mother’s hand was cut during the incident and required stitches.

She managed to make her way home and that’s when neighbours called for help.

“Emotionally, she’s kind of shocked and she keeps bringing up what happened,” Sahdre told Global News.

“She keeps talking about the jewelry that went missing because it was given to her by her mom as a pass-me-down, generational.

“She just keeps saying I should’ve stayed home or I should’ve done this, but I could say I should’ve stayed home, too. But yeah, it is what it is.”

Sahdre said his mother has been doing the same walk for 25 years and said police are investigating the incident.

Global News reached out to New Westminster police, but did not hear back by deadline.

