SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to announce investment in fighting wildfires

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 3:47 pm
1 min read
De Havilland Canada's brand new water bomber, the Aircraft set to be built at the new facility include the brand-new water bomber, the CL-515, is among the aircraft the company will be building at it's new manufacturing plant, located about 30 minutes east of Calgary. View image in full screen
De Havilland Canada's brand new water bomber, the CL-515, is among the aircraft the company will be building at its new manufacturing plant which is under construction about 30 minutes east of Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen will be announcing an investment on Tuesday afternoon to bolster the province’s future ability to fight wildfires.

The announcement will be made at De Havilland Aircraft of Canada’s Calgary office.

The Canadair 515 (DHC-515) amphibious firefighting aircraft is among the aircraft De Havilland will be building at its new aircraft manufacturing plant in Wheatland County, about 30 minutes east of Calgary.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global Calgary will be carrying Tuesday’s announcement live online at 3:15 p.m. MST.

Click to play video: 'De Havilland announces new airplane manufacturing plant east of Calgary'
De Havilland announces new airplane manufacturing plant east of Calgary
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices