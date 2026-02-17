Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to announce investment in fighting wildfires

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen will be announcing an investment on Tuesday afternoon to bolster the province’s future ability to fight wildfires.
The announcement will be made at De Havilland Aircraft of Canada’s Calgary office.
The Canadair 515 (DHC-515) amphibious firefighting aircraft is among the aircraft De Havilland will be building at its new aircraft manufacturing plant in Wheatland County, about 30 minutes east of Calgary.
Global Calgary will be carrying Tuesday’s announcement live online at 3:15 p.m. MST.
