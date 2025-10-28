Dry conditions spark concerns about wildfires in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A lack of precipitation in southern Alberta is prompting growing concerns about the danger of wildfires.

Effective immediately, the city of Lethbridge has put a fire ban in place in the Old Man River valley, inside the city of Lethbridge.

Citing concerns about warm temperatures, a lack of moisture and low humidity, the city announced Tuesday that there’s a ban on all open fires.

Residents are being asked to be extra careful, particularly when disposing of smoking materials that can easily ignite dry vegetation.

View image in full screen Concerns about warm temperatures, low humidity and a lack of precipitation has prompted the city of Lethbridge to put a fire ban in place in the Lethbridge river valley. Global News

A lack of precipitation in the Calgary area is also increasing the fire danger.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Calgary fire crews were forced to scramble to put out a large grass fire near the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive southeast.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smoke from the fire created a driving hazard as crews worked to snuff out the blaze.

View image in full screen A map from Natural Resources Canada shows the fire danger across much of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan ranges from very high to extreme. Natural Resources Canada

According to Natural Resources Canada, the fire danger across a large part of southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan ranges from very high to extreme.

View image in full screen On Tuesday Calgary firefighters were forced to scramble to put out a grass fire burning near Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive southeast. Global News

The latest numbers from Environment Canada show that only 4.5 mm of precipitation has fallen in the city of Calgary so far in October.

Story continues below advertisement

That compares to a normal October amount of 17.1 mm of precipitation.

The dry conditions in October are on top of record dry conditions in September.

In September of this year, Calgary only recorded .4 mm of precipitation, compared to a normal September amount of 37.1 mm — making it the driest September Calgary has experienced since 1885.