National

Environment

Dry conditions spark concerns about wildfires in southern Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 28, 2025 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Wildfire Conference shows off latest wildfire suppression technology'
Canadian Wildfire Conference shows off latest wildfire suppression technology
WATCH: (Oct. 2, 2025) A number of companies leading the way in fighting wildfires are in Kelowna this week, taking part in the Canadian Wildfire Conference. The two-day event bringing together firefighting crew, pilots and government agencies. Travis Lowe has the details. – Oct 2, 2025
A lack of precipitation in southern Alberta is prompting growing concerns about the danger of wildfires.

Effective immediately, the city of Lethbridge has put a fire ban in place in the Old Man River valley, inside the city of Lethbridge.

Citing concerns about warm temperatures, a lack of moisture and low humidity, the city announced Tuesday that there’s a ban on all open fires.

Residents are being asked to be extra careful, particularly when disposing of smoking materials that can easily ignite dry vegetation.

Concerns about warm temperatures, low humidity and a lack of precipitation has prompted the city of Lethbridge to put a fire ban in place in the Lethbridge river valley. View image in full screen
Concerns about warm temperatures, low humidity and a lack of precipitation has prompted the city of Lethbridge to put a fire ban in place in the Lethbridge river valley. Global News

A lack of precipitation in the Calgary area is also increasing the fire danger.

On Tuesday, Calgary fire crews were forced to scramble to put out a large grass fire near the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive southeast.

Get daily National news

Smoke from the fire created a driving hazard as crews worked to snuff out the blaze.

A map from Natural Resources Canada shows the fire danger across much of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan ranges from very high to extreme. View image in full screen
A map from Natural Resources Canada shows the fire danger across much of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan ranges from very high to extreme. Natural Resources Canada

According to Natural Resources Canada, the fire danger across a large part of southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan ranges from very high to extreme.

On Tuesday Calgary firefighters were forced to scramble to put out a grass fire burning near Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive southeast. View image in full screen
On Tuesday Calgary firefighters were forced to scramble to put out a grass fire burning near Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive southeast. Global News

The latest numbers from Environment Canada show that only 4.5 mm of precipitation has fallen in the city of Calgary so far in October.

That compares to a normal October amount of 17.1 mm of precipitation.

The dry conditions in October are on top of record dry conditions in September.

In September of this year, Calgary only recorded .4 mm of precipitation, compared to a normal September amount of 37.1 mm — making it the driest September Calgary has experienced since 1885.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

