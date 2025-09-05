Return to hot summer weather prompts warning about danger of new Alberta wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

A forecast for sunny skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of Alberta this weekend has prompted a reminder from officials at Alberta Wildfire for people to be careful with fires and when recreating in the outdoors this weekend.

There are still 47 wildfires burning in the province as of 3:30 Friday afternoon, with three classified as out of control — all burning in the Lac La Biche Forest Area.

There are another seven fires that are classified as being held and 37 that are under control.

However, Alberta Wildfire said the situation can change quickly because of the hot, dry conditions and new wildfires popping up.

An evacuation order for about 100 residents of Chipewyan Lake, where a fire has destroyed more that 60 structures, is still in effect.

Alberta Wildfire says, since Jan. 1, there have been 1,083 wildfires in Alberta that have burned more than 674,000 hectares.

There are still more than 1,300 firefighters, including some from Australia and New Zealand, who are battling the fires in the province, with help from air tankers, helicopters and other heavy equipment.

Additional firefighters and air tanker crews from New Brunswick have now returned home.

View image in full screen The forecast for most of Alberta this weekend calls for sunny skies and temperatures close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Global News

Two Wildland Urban Interface structural protection teams from High Level and Slave Lake have also been deployed to the Northwest Territories to help fight fires around Fort Providence and Fort Simpson.

1:53 ‘Critical day’ for N.W.T. wildfire fight, as smoke drifts south

Fire bans and advisories are in place for most of the province with up-to-date information available online at albertafirebans.ca.