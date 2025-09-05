SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Return to hot summer weather prompts warning about danger of new Alberta wildfires

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
A series of wildfires, called the Red Earth Creek Complex fire, located about 500 kilometres north of Edmonton, is shown in this photo from early June 2025. View image in full screen
A series of wildfires, called the Red Earth Creek Complex fire, located about 500 kilometres north of Edmonton, is shown in this photo from early June 2025. Alberta Wildfire
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A forecast for sunny skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of Alberta this weekend has prompted a reminder from officials at Alberta Wildfire for people to be careful with fires and when recreating in the outdoors this weekend.

There are still 47 wildfires burning in the province as of 3:30 Friday afternoon, with three classified as out of control — all burning in the Lac La Biche Forest Area.

There are another seven fires that are classified as being held and 37 that are under control.

However, Alberta Wildfire said the situation can change quickly because of the hot, dry conditions and new wildfires popping up.

An evacuation order for about 100 residents of Chipewyan Lake, where a fire has destroyed more that 60 structures, is still in effect.

Story continues below advertisement
Alberta Wildfire says there are still 45 wildfires burning across the province and an evacuation order for 100 residents of Chipewyan Lake, where wildfire has destroyed more than 60 structures, remains in effect.
Alberta Wildfire says there are still 45 wildfires burning across the province and an evacuation order for 100 residents of Chipewyan Lake, where wildfire has destroyed more than 60 structures, remains in effect. Credit: Marcel Auger

Alberta Wildfire says, since Jan. 1, there have been 1,083 wildfires in Alberta that have burned more than 674,000 hectares.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There are still more than 1,300 firefighters, including some from Australia and New Zealand, who are battling the fires in the province, with help from air tankers, helicopters and other heavy equipment.

Additional firefighters and air tanker crews from New Brunswick have now returned home.

The forecast for most of Alberta this weekend calls for sunny skies and temperatures close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. View image in full screen
The forecast for most of Alberta this weekend calls for sunny skies and temperatures close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Global News

Two Wildland Urban Interface structural protection teams from High Level and Slave Lake  have also been deployed to the Northwest Territories to help fight fires around Fort Providence and Fort Simpson.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Critical day’ for N.W.T. wildfire fight, as smoke drifts south'
‘Critical day’ for N.W.T. wildfire fight, as smoke drifts south

Fire bans and advisories are in place for most of the province with up-to-date information available online at albertafirebans.ca.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke makes a late-summer appearance in Calgary'
Wildfire smoke makes a late-summer appearance in Calgary
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices