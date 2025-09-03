Wildfires in N.W.T. rage as smoke prompts air quality warnings in Prairies

Wildfires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories, sending hundreds from their homes due to evacuation as officials warn others to be prepared to leave.

As of Wednesday, there are 106 active wildfires in the territory with 89 considered out of control.

Residents of Fort Providence, N.W.T., evacuated on Aug. 31 and three days later, many remain hunkered down in the community of Hay River.

“We have 600 residents that are registered and approximately anywhere from 150 to 200 people are in the rec centre on cots,” said Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson. “Over 1,000 meals a day, breakfast, lunch and supper, and of course our volunteers are supplying snacks, bannock and all kinds of goodies for the residents.”

Jameson, though, is no stranger to evacuations – Hay River had to go through one of its own this spring. She said the community now gets to return the favour.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to say thanks to our neighbours because as you said we’ve had a few evacuations in the last few years, three to be exact, and Providence has always stepped up to help our community,” she said. “So it’s nice that we’re able to give back.”

The fire near Fort Providence is just one of three that officials are considering “major priority,” with two others near Whati and the third near the Jean Marie River.

The community of Whati was ordered to evacuate on Aug. 29, while those in the Tthets’éhk’édélı̨ First Nation are under an evacuation alert.

Even with so many burning, however, Northwest Territories wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said they’re feeling positive.

“We’re feeling good about the progress we’ve made over the last few days,” he said.

“We’ve got some work to do, but we’re hoping to get folks home soon in those communities and get them home safe, but it’s tough to put a timeline on it right now.”

As wildfire crews work on taming the fires, the smoke from those flames is causing headaches in other communities.

Air quality warnings were issued for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan during the Labour Day weekend and remain in place on Wednesday, with some air quality statements also in place for parts of British Columbia.

Environment Canada is urging people to take precautions during heavy smoke conditions as “everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.”

“Repeated exposure does have adverse health outcomes, including reduced lung function, developmental issues in children, including higher rates of autism, higher rates for certain cancers, and certain lung diseases,” said Dr. Samantha Green, a physician in Toronto. “So we know that we ought to reduce exposure both for short-term health impacts, but also for long-term impacts.”

It’s why she urges people to follow the Air Quality Health Index, noting when the rate is high such as a nine or 10, then people should modify activities. But even if that rate is moderate — a five, for example — people more at risk such as the elderly, young children or those with a chronic medical condition should stay indoors.

The index indicates the level of pollution in a community. A rating of one to three is low, four to six is moderate, seven to 10 is high risk and anything more than 10 is very high risk.

On Wednesday, places like Calgary and Edmonton sat at a rating of seven, with Yellowknife at a nine, and Fort Smith, N.W.T., surpassing 10.

For Jameson, it’s not just the damage from wildfires or the smoke, but how long they’re lasting.

“It’s late in the season, so I think it’s not normally when we have our fires,” she said.

Jeffrey Brook, a professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Toronto, told Global News while it may be uncommon to have smoke in September, Canadians may need to adapt to a new reality.

“These conditions, which are being worsened by climate change, are going to continue,” he said. “So the fire weather index is something that is projected over time into the future to be creeping up and skies will, during the summer and longer times, will be hazier and we have to now think about how we adapt to that.”

–with files from Global News’ Karen Bartko, Amandalina Letterio and Heather Yourex-West