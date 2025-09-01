Air quality warnings issued in Alberta, Sask. as wildfire smoke blankets provinces

Send this page to someone via email

Air quality warnings were issued throughout parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan over the Labour Day long weekend as thick smoke hung over the provinces.

Environment Canada said a cold front caused wildfire smoke from the Northwest Territories to drift down across the Prairies, causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in central and northern Alberta.

The agency said several cities are expected to see an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) of 10 or more throughout Monday and Tuesday, including Edmonton.

Edmonton extreme weather response

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response for poor air quality on Sunday night.

The city said the response is activated when there is two days in a row with a score of seven or higher on the AQHI.

The response includes opening city facilities like rec centres, pools and libraries for those needing to get out of the smoke. Free N95 masks and bottled water are also available.

The aim is to keep vulnerable people safe during the high-risk air quality forecasted in the coming days.

The activation is expected to end on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m., but the city noted the response may be extended if poor air quality conditions continue.

Residents are encouraged to check in on older family, friends and neighbours who might struggle amid the thick smoke and warmer temperatures.

Recycling plant fire extinguished

The Alberta capital also saw “very high risk” air conditions on Sunday, in part due to a massive fire at a recycling plant to the east of city in Strathcona County.

The fire sent a plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the air over the weekend, visible across much of the Edmonton region.

View image in full screen A large fire at the GenAlta recycling plant in Strathcona County, east of Edmonton, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Courtesy: Darrell Gushta

The plant, owned by GenAlta recycling, is a scrap metal processing facility capable of shredding whole automobiles, farm machinery, furnaces, hot water tanks, appliances and other scrap steel.

“We’ve received confirmation that the fire is no longer burning and there are no hot spots on site this morning,” Strathcona County said on Monday.

“Crews will remain on scene for a minimal fire suppression presence. This will be ongoing, but the fire itself is over.”

Several Saskatchewan communities are similarly affected by air quality warnings, including Saskatoon and the northwestern village of Buffalo Narrows, which are also expected to see “very high risk” conditions throughout Monday.

Do you know about the health damage long-term wildfire smoke exposure can cause?

The AQHI on Monday afternoon in Edmonton was 10+, or off the charts, according to Environment Canada.

The index indicates the level of pollution in a community. A rating of 1-3 is low risk, 4-6 is moderate risk, 7-10 is high risk and over 10 is very high risk.

Bad air quality is linked to poor health outcomes and the development or worsening of some chronic diseases.

One doesn’t need to wait until the sky is dark Apocalypse orange and the air is thick with burning campfire smells to take action to protect their health — Alberta Lung said earlier this year the damage can begin well before that.

An AQHI of five to seven can mean the air quality could be bad, even if the sky looks clear. Some fine particles from fires, chemicals and pollution are so small they can’t be seen, but can still cause damage and inflammation when they’re inhaled deep into lung tissue.

Wildfire churn out fine particle pollution, known as PM2.5, and it’s a particularly harmful component of the smoke. It’s tiny enough to get deep into the lungs and in the long run, can have serious health effects. PM 2.5 comes from a wide range of sources, including power plants and vehicles.

Health experts have said the very fine particulate matter can be absorbed into the bloodstream and have impacts on a person’s brain as well.

Alberta Lung says as soon as the AQHI hits five or higher, people should consider limiting their time outdoors or wearing a N95 mask, and once inside, take steps to rid themselves of contaminants like changing clothes, washing their face, and running air filters via HEPA or HVAC systems.

Many people with asthma or other chronic conditions — as well as infants, young children, pregnant people and seniors — feel the effects of smoke and other air pollution at lower levels than people who are very healthy.

Kids are especially susceptible due to their biology: they have a smaller respiratory system and breathe faster than adults, so the concentration of pollution can build up in their system faster and affect long-term development due to increased asthma attacks and respiratory infections.

In addition to asthma, research has shown that wildfire smoke is associated with more hospital visits for both children and adults with other lung conditions, such as viral infections, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as heart attacks and strokes.

Some of the first signs someone may be reacting to smoke particles include:

Itchy eyes

Sore throat

Cough

Nasal congestion

Stuffy nose

Headache

Last year, Environment Canada changed up its colour-coded Air Quality Health Index to improve how air quality-related health risks are communicated and understood by the public. The change was prompted by a “record number” of AQHI 10+ scores during the 2023 wildfire season.

Environment Canada is advising people to limit the time they spend outdoors and consider postponing outdoor sports and activities.

For more information on wildfire smoke and its health impacts, you can visit the federal government’s website here.

—with files from David Boles, The Canadian Press