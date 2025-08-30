Flames, heavy black smoke from fire at Edmonton-area recycling plant seen across city

Send this page to someone via email

A huge plume of flames and heavy black smoke was visible across much of Edmonton Saturday morning as firefighters scrambled to contain a fire at a scrap metal recycling plant in Strathcona County.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in an industrial area in the west end of Sherwood Park.

When fire crews from Strathcona County arrived, they were forced to call in the Edmonton Fire Department for assistance in tackling the blaze.

The mayor of Strathcona County, Rod Frank, said there was no risk to the public because the fire had been contained.

However, officials with Alberta Environment have also been called in to investigate and officials with Strathcona County were advising people to stay away from the area because of the inherent toxic nature of the thick black smoke.

View image in full screen

In a post on social media, Edmonton police announced 34 Street was also shut down between the Sherwood Park Freeway and Baseline Road.

The plant, owned by GenAlta recycling, is described online as a scrap metal processing facility capable of shredding whole automobiles, farm machinery, furnaces, hot water tanks, appliances and other scrap steel.

Strathcona County Emergency Services said firefighters are expected to remain on site most of the day and perhaps into Saturday evening to put out hot spots.