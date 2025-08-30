Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Flames, heavy black smoke from fire at Edmonton-area recycling plant seen across city

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
A huge fire at a recycling plant in Strathcona County sent a plume of flames and thick black smoke towering into the air early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A huge fire at a recycling plant in Strathcona County sent a plume of flames and thick black smoke towering into the air early Saturday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A huge plume of flames and heavy black smoke was visible across much of Edmonton Saturday morning as firefighters scrambled to contain a fire at a scrap metal recycling plant in Strathcona County.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in an industrial area in the west end of Sherwood Park.

When fire crews from Strathcona County arrived, they were forced to call in the Edmonton Fire Department for assistance in tackling the blaze.

The mayor of Strathcona County, Rod Frank, said there was no risk to the public because the fire had been contained.

However, officials with Alberta Environment have also been called in to investigate and officials with Strathcona County were advising people to stay away from the area because of the inherent toxic nature of the thick black smoke.

Story continues below advertisement
A huge fire at a recycling plant in Strathcona County sent a plume of flames and thick black smoke towering into the air early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
As people from across the Edmonton area gathered to find out what was burning, they were being advised to stay away because of the inherent toxic nature of the thick black smoke. Global News

In a post on social media, Edmonton police announced 34 Street was also shut down between the Sherwood Park Freeway and Baseline Road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The plant, owned by GenAlta recycling, is described online as a scrap metal processing facility capable of shredding whole automobiles, farm machinery, furnaces, hot water tanks, appliances and other scrap steel.

Strathcona County Emergency Services said firefighters are expected to remain on site most of the day and perhaps into Saturday evening to put out hot spots.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over string of fires in Edmonton'
Concerns over string of fires in Edmonton
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices