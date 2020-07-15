Air quality being monitored as crews battle fire at recycling facility in east Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters and emergency crews remained on scene of a blaze at a recycling facility in east Edmonton Wednesday morning, after crews were called in late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., firefighters from Strathcona County and Edmonton were called to the Genalta Recycling facility, in the area of 34 Street and 93 Avenue.

Large flames and massive plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the facility.

Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations with Strathcona County Emergency Services, said Tuesday night it’s believed the fire started in a pile of recyclable material.

“There were subsequent releases or explosions within that material as it contains anything that has metal in it — vehicles, cylinders, press gas cylinders, those types of things,” Capcara said.

On Tuesday night, Capcara said the plume of smoke was rising into the atmosphere and dissipating above the nearby homes. However, things changed overnight and Capcara said the fire was producing a “pretty significant” plume of smoke Wednesday morning that was banking down into the nearby residential areas.

Officials with the City of Edmonton and Alberta Environment were called in to monitor the air quality, Capcara said. Residents in the affected area, mainly the southwest portion of Sherwood Park, were asked to avoid the area or stay inside Wednesday morning, Capcara said.

He noted that there was an odour from the smoke in the affected area.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Capcara said more equipment was brought in to help fight the fire and he expected the blaze to be brought under control within a couple of hours.

On Tuesday night, crews took a defensive attack. Capcara said there was no risk to buildings or critical infrastructure in the area.

“We’ve adopted a defensive operation. The defensive operation means we are attacking the fire from the periphery and maintaining a safe distance,” he said.

He said the fire was “labour intensive.”

“The nice thing with this particular facility is they have the equipment on scene to move the material around, spread it out and make it a lot easier for us to douse it with water and extinguish. But there’s a considerable quantity of material that’s on fire,” he said Tuesday night.

“Defensive fire operations usually take a long time. They are very methodical. We make sure that things are done safely. There’s not a lot of property to save here, it’s just a matter of putting the fire out.”

No injuries were reported.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Environment for more information on the air quality.