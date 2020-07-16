Fire declared out at Strathcona County recycling facility

Send this page to someone via email

A stubborn blaze that’s been burning at a Strathcona County recycling centre since Tuesday night was declared out early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the Genalta Recycling facility, in the area of 34 Street and 93 Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. It’s believed the blaze started in a pile of recyclable material.

The fire burned through the night and into Wednesday morning, when a massive plume of smoke from the blaze led to air quality concerns. Residents in the affected area, including southwest Sherwood Park, were asked to remain indoors.

On Wednesday, Alberta Environment and the City of Edmonton were assisting with air quality monitoring.

Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations with Strathcona County Emergency Services, said three crews worked through the night again Wednesday and had the blaze pretty well out by 3 a.m. Thursday, but were still monitoring hot spots.

The fire was officially declared out at 5:53 a.m. Thursday, Capcara said.

No injuries were reported.

A fire at the Genalta Recycling facility in Strathcona County was declared out Thursday, July 16, 2020. Global News

Global News has reached out to Alberta Environment for an update on the air quality.

