Fire declared out at Strathcona County recycling facility

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Air quality monitored as crews battled fire at recycling facility in east Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (July 15, 2020): Firefighters and emergency crews battled a blaze at a recycling facility in east Edmonton Tuesday night into Wednesday. Chris Chacon has the details.

A stubborn blaze that’s been burning at a Strathcona County recycling centre since Tuesday night was declared out early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the Genalta Recycling facility, in the area of 34 Street and 93 Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. It’s believed the blaze started in a pile of recyclable material.

Read more: Air quality being monitored as crews battle fire at recycling facility in Strathcona County

The fire burned through the night and into Wednesday morning, when a massive plume of smoke from the blaze led to air quality concerns. Residents in the affected area, including southwest Sherwood Park, were asked to remain indoors.

On Wednesday, Alberta Environment and the City of Edmonton were assisting with air quality monitoring.

Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations with Strathcona County Emergency Services, said three crews worked through the night again Wednesday and had the blaze pretty well out by 3 a.m. Thursday, but were still monitoring hot spots.

The fire was officially declared out at 5:53 a.m. Thursday, Capcara said.

No injuries were reported.

A fire at the Genalta Recycling facility in Strathcona County was declared out Thursday, July 16, 2020.
A fire at the Genalta Recycling facility in Strathcona County was declared out Thursday, July 16, 2020. Global News
Global News has reached out to Alberta Environment for an update on the air quality.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
