Quebec police bust sophisticated forged documents operation

Quebec provincial police say they’ve made a pair of arrests in what they are calling a sophisticated counterfeit ID and credit card operation.
The force’s economic crimes division says two men ages 34 and 42 face charges of production of counterfeit documents and identity theft.
Get daily National news
They were expected to appear virtually at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.
The arrests come after a March 2025 raid by provincial police on a clandestine document production lab on Chabanel Street in Montreal.
At the time, police seized 1,000 forged documents and the equipment required to make them.
Police say items seized included driver’s licences, Canadian residency cards, Quebec health insurance cards, debit and credit cards, and social insurance cards.
Authorities say the forged documents were high quality and difficult to detect without the use of specialized equipment.
- Shooting at Rhode Island ice rink kills 2 during youth hockey game: police
- Anti-feminist ideology ‘increasingly relevant’ to national security: CSIS
- Savannah Guthrie issues new plea for mother’s return as police clear family
- Tumbler Ridge shooting fuels misinformation about trans people, organization says
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.