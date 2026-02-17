Menu

Crime

Quebec police bust sophisticated forged documents operation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 11:21 am
1 min read
The Quebec provincial police badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Quebec provincial police badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Quebec provincial police say they’ve made a pair of arrests in what they are calling a sophisticated counterfeit ID and credit card operation.

The force’s economic crimes division says two men ages 34 and 42 face charges of production of counterfeit documents and identity theft.

They were expected to appear virtually at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The arrests come after a March 2025 raid by provincial police on a clandestine document production lab on Chabanel Street in Montreal.

At the time, police seized 1,000 forged documents and the equipment required to make them.

Police say items seized included driver’s licences, Canadian residency cards, Quebec health insurance cards, debit and credit cards, and social insurance cards.

Authorities say the forged documents were high quality and difficult to detect without the use of specialized equipment.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

