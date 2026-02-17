Menu

Sports

Here’s the latest on Day 11 of the Olympics

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 6:16 am
1 min read
Canada's Laurie Blouin competes during the women's snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). View image in full screen
Canada's Laurie Blouin competes during the women's snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson).
It’s Day 11 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canadians are back in action looking to add to the country’s medal total.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

6 a.m.

Mother Nature has disrupted Olympic ski plans for the second day in a row.

After the women’s big air final was postponed Monday evening due to an evening blizzard, snow and poor visibility prompted officials to delay the freestyle ski aerial qualification that was set to kick off Tuesday morning.

Marion Thénault is the sole Canadian in the women’s competition. Émile Nadeau, Irving Lewis, Miha Fontaine and Victor Primeau will be competing in the men’s qualifiers,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026

© 2026 The Canadian Press

