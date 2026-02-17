Here’s the latest on Day 11 of the Olympics

See more sharing options

It’s Day 11 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canadians are back in action looking to add to the country’s medal total.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

6 a.m.

Mother Nature has disrupted Olympic ski plans for the second day in a row.

After the women’s big air final was postponed Monday evening due to an evening blizzard, snow and poor visibility prompted officials to delay the freestyle ski aerial qualification that was set to kick off Tuesday morning.

Marion Thénault is the sole Canadian in the women’s competition. Émile Nadeau, Irving Lewis, Miha Fontaine and Victor Primeau will be competing in the men’s qualifiers,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026