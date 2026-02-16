Poulin breaks Olympic women’s scoring record

MILAN – Marie-Philip Poulin has set a record for career goals in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament.
The Canadian captain scored twice in the second period of a semifinal against Switzerland to give her 20 goals in five Olympic appearances.
Her former teammate Hayley Wickenheiser held the previous record of 18.
Poulin has scored seven of her goals in four Olympic finals, which makes her the only player, male or female, to score in four finals.
Get breaking National news
The 33-year-old from Beauceville, Que., sat out two games in the group stage with a knee injury.
Poulin returned in Canada’s quarterfinal win over Germany. She scored her first goal of the tournament and her 18th overall in that game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.
Write a comment