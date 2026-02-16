Menu

Sports

France suspends Crinon after fight vs Canada

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 4:01 pm
1 min read
Canadian forward Tom Wilson (43) fights with French defenceman Pierre Crinon (7) at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canadian forward Tom Wilson (43) fights with French defenceman Pierre Crinon (7) at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
MILAN – France has suspended defenceman Pierre Crinon for the remainder of the Olympic men’s hockey tournament following his fight with Canada’s Tom Wilson.

Crinon was assessed a fighting major in Sunday’s 10-2 preliminary-round loss to Canada and later made animated gestures, taunting Wilson and the Canadian bench as he left the ice.

The French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG) said his conduct “constitutes a clear violation of the Olympic spirit” and does not reflect the values expected of players representing the national team.

While the International Ice Hockey Federation opted against further discipline beyond the in-game penalty, French officials conducted their own review.

He will not take part in France’s remaining games at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

France plays Germany on Tuesday in a qualification playoff game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

