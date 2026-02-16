France suspends Crinon after fight vs Canada

See more sharing options

MILAN – France has suspended defenceman Pierre Crinon for the remainder of the Olympic men’s hockey tournament following his fight with Canada’s Tom Wilson.

Crinon was assessed a fighting major in Sunday’s 10-2 preliminary-round loss to Canada and later made animated gestures, taunting Wilson and the Canadian bench as he left the ice.

The French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG) said his conduct “constitutes a clear violation of the Olympic spirit” and does not reflect the values expected of players representing the national team.

While the International Ice Hockey Federation opted against further discipline beyond the in-game penalty, French officials conducted their own review.

He will not take part in France’s remaining games at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

France plays Germany on Tuesday in a qualification playoff game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.