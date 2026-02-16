Ottawa expects Ukrainian emergency visa holders to return after war ends

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s immigration department says it still expects Ukrainians who fled the war with Russia to return to their home country once the conflict ends.

That’s in spite of comments from Immigration Minister Lena Diab, who recently acknowledged that many Ukrainians who came to Canada on temporary visas are here to stay.

Nearly 300,000 people came to Canada through an emergency work and study visa program that was launched after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is one of the groups pushing for a dedicated permanent residency stream for these visa-holders, as many don’t have enough points to qualify through Canada’s express entry system.

However, Canada is reducing the number of permanent residents it is admitting compared to recent years and there is an extensive list of applications.

The wait time for those seeking permanent residency in humanitarian and compassionate cases is more than 10 years.

Ukrainians can apply for permanent residency through conventional means, and IRCC data shows about 2,500 have received permanent residency.