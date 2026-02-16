SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
1 comment

  1. James Bilodeau
    February 16, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    But of course! They can stay as long as they vote Liberal in exchange for citizenship. Isn’t that the way it works? By all means, come to Canada! The land of plenty! Bring all your wars here too, why not. All this in exchange for voting Liberal.

Canada

Ottawa expects Ukrainian emergency visa holders to return after war ends

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 12:37 pm
1 min read
A man walks at a ruined city market following a Russia's attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel). View image in full screen
A man walks at a ruined city market following a Russia's attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel). SG
Canada’s immigration department says it still expects Ukrainians who fled the war with Russia to return to their home country once the conflict ends.

That’s in spite of comments from Immigration Minister Lena Diab, who recently acknowledged that many Ukrainians who came to Canada on temporary visas are here to stay.

Nearly 300,000 people came to Canada through an emergency work and study visa program that was launched after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is one of the groups pushing for a dedicated permanent residency stream for these visa-holders, as many don’t have enough points to qualify through Canada’s express entry system.

However, Canada is reducing the number of permanent residents it is admitting compared to recent years and there is an extensive list of applications.

The wait time for those seeking permanent residency in humanitarian and compassionate cases is more than 10 years.

Ukrainians can apply for permanent residency through conventional means, and IRCC data shows about 2,500 have received permanent residency.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

