Canada dumps Czechia in men’s curling at Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs guided his men’s curling team to an 8-2 victory over Czechia’s Lukas Klima on Monday at the Winter Olympics.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert opened with four singles in a row and pulled away with a three-point sixth end.

Jacobs made a highlight-reel angle-raise to remove a Czech stone for the big score.

With the game in hand, Canadian alternate Tyler Tardi made his Olympic debut in the seventh end as a replacement for Hebert.

Tardi made back-to-back draws to the four-foot ring. Canada sealed the victory with a single in the eighth end.

The Canadians improved to 5-1 in round-robin play. They will play top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Great Britain on Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.