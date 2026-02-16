Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada dumps Czechia in men’s curling at Olympics

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 10:27 am
1 min read
Canada's Brad Jacobs calls the line during a men's curling round-robin match against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). View image in full screen
Canada's Brad Jacobs calls the line during a men's curling round-robin match against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). DP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs guided his men’s curling team to an 8-2 victory over Czechia’s Lukas Klima on Monday at the Winter Olympics.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert opened with four singles in a row and pulled away with a three-point sixth end.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
Story continues below advertisement

Jacobs made a highlight-reel angle-raise to remove a Czech stone for the big score.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With the game in hand, Canadian alternate Tyler Tardi made his Olympic debut in the seventh end as a replacement for Hebert.

Tardi made back-to-back draws to the four-foot ring. Canada sealed the victory with a single in the eighth end.

The Canadians improved to 5-1 in round-robin play. They will play top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Great Britain on Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices