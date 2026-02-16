Canada dumps Czechia in men’s curling at Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs guided his men’s curling team to an 8-2 victory over Czechia’s Lukas Klima on Monday at the Winter Olympics.
Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert opened with four singles in a row and pulled away with a three-point sixth end.
Jacobs made a highlight-reel angle-raise to remove a Czech stone for the big score.
Get daily National news
With the game in hand, Canadian alternate Tyler Tardi made his Olympic debut in the seventh end as a replacement for Hebert.
Tardi made back-to-back draws to the four-foot ring. Canada sealed the victory with a single in the eighth end.
The Canadians improved to 5-1 in round-robin play. They will play top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Great Britain on Tuesday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.
Write a comment