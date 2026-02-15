Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Conservative leader John Rustad says he’s not running for his old job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
Then B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad leaves the house following question period at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Then B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad leaves the house following question period at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad has announced he will not be entering the party’s leadership race, saying the decision comes after “a lot of reflection.”

He says in a statement posted to social media that he did not make the choice lightly and he believes the best thing he can do for the party and the province is “support the next leader and help ensure we come out of this process stronger, not divided.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rustad resigned as the leader in December after 20 members of his caucus signed a letter saying they had lost confidence in him and the party’s board had declared him “professionally incapacitated.”

Trending Now

The party will hold a leadership vote on May 30, and each of the candidates are expected to submit applications signed by at least 250 members and pay $115,000 to appear on the final leadership ballot.

Story continues below advertisement

Ten candidates have entered the race so far.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices