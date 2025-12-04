John Rustad steps down as leader of BC Conservatives

Send this page to someone via email

John Rustad announced on Thursday morning that he is officially stepping down as the BC Conservative leader.

In a statement, Rustad said he is proud of what the Conservatives have built and is proud of the team of Conservative MLAs who represent communities across the province.

“When I began this journey, our party had not elected an MLA to the British Columbia Legislature since 1975,” Rustad said in a statement.

“We started with very little, but we built a movement grounded in common sense, hard work, and love of this province. Together, we came within one seat of forming government. That progress belongs to every MLA, every volunteer, every donor, and every British Columbian who believed we could do better.”

Rustad said he will stay on as MLA for Nechako Lakes.

This announcement follows news on Wednesday that 20 MLAs representing a majority of Rustad’s caucus said they had lost confidence in him and wanted him out.

MLA Trevor Halford has been appointed as interim leader.

Rustad said in a statement that what happened on Wednesday was not a hostile takeover by BC Liberals.

“We remain a Conservative party, committed to a vision of a common-sense Conservative government in BC,” he said.

“I invite everyone who sees the NDP as a threat to their livelihood and to the dreams of a prosperous British Columbia to join us in the coming weeks and months as we chart a new path forward.”