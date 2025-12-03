John Rustad says he will not resign despite 20 members calling for his removal

Send this page to someone via email

BC Conservative leader John Rustad says he will not resign as party leader despite 20 members of his caucus asking him to.

Twenty members the caucus say they’ve lost confidence in him and want him out.

A letter from lawyer Bruce Hallsor to Aisha Estey, the president of the Conservative Party of B.C., says the MLAs who represent a majority of the 39-member caucus are calling for his removal and the appointment of an interim leader.

The letter, which has been authenticated by Estey, says Hallsor has been asked for the moment to keep the identity of the 20 members confidential, but he’s in possession of their “individually executed” statements.

The caucus revolt comes after the party’s board members and riding executives urged Rustad to leave.

Estey, along with six other members of the party’s management committe,e called for Rustad to resign in September, saying turmoil under his leadership has undermined the party’s credibility.

But Rustad has said he won’t quit, citing the results of a leadership review in September where he earned 70.6 per cent support among members who voted, and the party’s constitution says the leader can only be removed by resignation, death, incapacitation or a leadership review.