Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 15, 2026:

“I gave everything, I had no regrets. I didn’t feel too nervous. I trusted my plan, I trusted the work that I put in with my team and just went for it. I’m really happy with the outcome… It wasn’t easy today. We had good conditions, but the piste (path) was not easy. But I just trusted my years of experience and the work of my team. I gave it my all, everything I had in my body, to go for this medal.”

— Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury, on his gold medal in the men’s dual moguls event.

“Sid is playing great, but everybody is playing great. We are in a good place right now, and we have a couple of days to prepare for the big games.”

— Canada forward Connor McDavid, after Sidney Crosby’s goal and two assists in a 10-2 win over France, gave him 16 career Olympic points, the most ever by a Canadian NHL player.

“Tom is a good teammate, and I appreciated him sticking up for me. He (Crinon) elbowed me in the face, and I did not have the puck.

“That guy did not want to fight Tom. He just wanted to wrestle. I would not want to fight Tom either.”

— Canadian men’s hockey forward Nathan MacKinnon on teammate Tom Wilson’s fight with France’s Pierre Crinon.

“We always call the Olympics a five-ring circus and you just don’t know what ring you’re going to be in.”

–Canadian men’s curling team coach Paul Webster following a series of tense moments during the Games, including a heated exchange during the Sweden-Canada match and a change in the sport’s umpire setup.

“It’s almost more stressful (in qualifying). You can’t win a medal out there today, but you sure as hell can lose one. So it’s almost more stressful.”

— Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who returned from a training injury that sidelined him from big air to qualify for the slopestyle finals.

“It wasn’t my best start, but then I was flying for the rest. The track is so much fun, and to be able to have another chance to ride it with Audrey, we had the chance to do something good.

“So I came out today, did my best, going with the mindset that today is a bonus day – anything can happen in a team race.”

— Canadian snowboarder Éliot Grondin after failing to advance out of the quarterfinals of the mixed snowboard competition with teammate Audrey McManiman.

“I like the sound of that! It’s a pretty nice title. But it’s special to do this together with this group. In Norway, winning the relay is what really matters — and today we all delivered.”

— Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo after winning his record ninth Winter Games gold medal in the men’s 4 x 7.5-kilometre relay.

“We’re getting to see the Italian team do incredibly well. … I’ve been very fortunate to have gotten to witness Federica’s and Arianna’s golds, which were just incredible. Their stories of resilience and fight and everything good in humanity were really showcased.”

— International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry on host Italy winning its most medals ever at a Winter Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.