Canada’s Tom Wilson drops the gloves at Olympics

MILAN – Nathan MacKinnon was looking back for the puck behind France’s net with less than nine minutes remaining in a game long out of reach.

Next thing the Canadian forward knew, he was taking a blindside forearm to the jaw.

Tom Wilson would eventually get some payback at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The bruising winger delivered a big hit on Pierre Crinon after the French defenceman served a two-minute penalty for interference before the pair dropped the gloves in a bout that was more of a wrestling match.

“Tom is a good teammate,” said MacKinnon, whose country won 10-2 on Sunday and now turns its attention to the quarterfinals. “I definitely appreciate him sticking up for me.”

Wilson and Crinon were both ejected from the game, as per International Ice Hockey Federation rules on fighting.

“We didn’t like the hit,” Canadian superstar centre Connor McDavid said. “Felt like it was late and high. Willie just finishes a check, and the guy jumps him, and Willie’s just protecting himself. That’s all he can do.

“That’s the type of guy he is, type of teammate he is. Nothing but respect for him.”

Sunday marked exactly one year since Canada and the United States fought three times in nine seconds to begin the countries’ heated round-robin matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which was an NHL-run event.

Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett tangled with Brady Tkachuk, and Colton Parayko rag-dolled J.T. Miller in an electrifying opening nine seconds at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

“We’ve come together pretty quick here, close-knit group,” Parayko, a big defenceman, said of Wilson stepping up. “We’re looking out for each other, standing up for each other.”

Hagel joked Wilson was always going to drop the gloves on the world stage.

“It was probably the talk about him coming to the tournament,” he said with a smile of Wilson, who plays for the Washington Capitals. “But that’s just what Willie does, he sticks up for teammates. That’s what you call a team. That’s why everyone praises and loves Tom Wilson, because that’s the stuff he does.'”

The six-foot-four, 225-pound Wilson has fought numerous times in the NHL, including four this season. Crinon, who stands six-foot-five and weighs 225 pounds, plays in France’s top league.

“Fighting isn’t a big thing in this tournament,” Canadian defenceman Drew Doughty said. “But when a guy takes a run at one of our big guys, that’s what Willie does. He does a lot more than that, but it was great to see him step.”

Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington wasn’t surprised by the scuffle after MacKinnon was drilled.

“I’m sure (Crinon) was excited to go at it with him,” he said. “Doesn’t happen very much in the Olympics, but it’s part of hockey.”

MacKinnon said the 30-year-old Frenchman might have realized he had bitten off more than he could chew with Wilson in his face.

“That guy obviously didn’t want to fight Tom,” he said. “He just wanted to wrestle. I wouldn’t want to fight Tom either.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.