Parts of B.C.’s South Coast set to see snow-rain mix with ‘rapidly changing’ travel conditions

British Columbia’s South Coast may need to brace itself for snow this week as a weather system makes its way down from Alaska.
Environment Canada says communities within Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and western parts of the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford and Mission are under a special weather statement.
The agency says starting Monday, these regions will experience light precipitation beginning before dawn, which will become steady as a cold front sweeps through.
Get breaking National news
Between five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected over higher elevations before easing through Monday night.
After this initial blast of precipitation, a “cold and unstable airmass” will settle over the South Coast from Tuesday until Thursday. During this period of time, Environment Canada says “locally intense convective snow showers” are possible.
“Snow levels are expected to fluctuate between 400 and 100 metres, lowering further near the mountains,” a special weather statement from the agency reads.
It also notes that wet snow may mix in at lower elevations during heavier showers.
“Locally higher snowfall accumulations are possible where heavier precipitation bands occur,” the notice says.
Due to the expected precipitation, Environment Canada urges motorists to prepare for “rapidly changing” travel conditions with sudden decreases in visibility possible. Roads could also become slippery as a result.
- Recipe: Meat and veggie potsticker or steamed dumplings
- B.C.’s provincial deficit ‘unsustainable’ as budget day nears, official says
- Survivor of one of Canada’s first school shootings reflects on Tumbler Ridge grief
- Alberta RCMP report more calls of people with weapons in wake of Tumbler Ridge shooting
Write a comment