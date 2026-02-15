Much of Alberta could see 10 to 20 cm of snow this week

Send this page to someone via email

After enjoying relatively mild temperatures in recent weeks, most of Alberta is about to get an abrupt return of winter.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of central and southern regions of the province, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected to fall between Monday and Wednesday.

The agency says the snow will likely vary widely from place to place, with local amounts possibly reaching up to 30 cm.

According to Environment Canada, blowing snow is also expected on Tuesday over open areas in central and southern Alberta, including Highways 1, 2 and 16.

People are asked to allow for extra time for travel as visibility is likely to be poor.

The return of heavy snow comes after several southern Alberta communities set new daytime highs earlier this month, with Medicine Hat, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass and Bow Island among those that broke records.

It’s also a reversal for what some parts of Canada have seen in recent weeks, with higher temperatures in B.C. and Alberta while snowfall records were broken in Ontario and Quebec.