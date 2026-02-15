Here’s the latest on Day 9 of the Olympics

See more sharing options

It’s Day 9 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will be looking to add to the eight medals it won coming into Sunday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

5:45 a.m.

Mikael Kingsbury is about to race for gold.

Kingsbury has advanced to the final round of the men’s dual moguls competition at the Milan Cortina Games.

The Canadian freestyle skiing star defeated Takuya Shimakawa of Japan 33-2 in the semifinal round of the event. He will go head-to-head with Japan’s Ikuma Horishima in the final.

The medal, a gold or silver, will be Canada’s ninth overall of these Olympics.

—

5:15 a.m.

Freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury is through to the quarterfinal in men’s dual moguls at the Milan Cortina Games.

The event is making its Olympic debut today. Unlike the individuals event, this competition sees skiers race each other down the mountain, with the one receiving a better score from judges advancing.

Kingsbury, 33, from Deux-Montagnes, Que. settled for silver medal in the individual event earlier in the week after losing a tiebreaker. Kingsbury has four career Olympic medals (one gold, three silver) and is the most decorated freestyle skier in history with 100 career World Cup wins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.