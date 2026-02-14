Canada-Germany AI declaration signals further drift away from U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Canada and Germany have signed a joint declaration of intent on artificial intelligence, marking a further step in Ottawa’s efforts to strengthen international partnerships as global tensions reshape trade priorities.

The agreement was signed by Evan Solomon, Canada’s minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation, and Karsten Wildberger, Germany’s minister for digital transformation and government modernization, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

The declaration builds on the Canada–Germany Digital Alliance announced in December and sets out a framework for expanded co-operation on AI development, infrastructure and talent.

Both countries also announced the launch of a new Sovereign Technology Alliance aimed at strengthening collaboration among trusted partners on advanced technologies and reducing strategic technology dependencies.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Solomon said the partnership reflects the growing importance of AI to economic security and competitiveness.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Artificial intelligence is becoming foundational to economic strength and national security,” Solomon said. “This is about delivering practical results for our economies and our citizens.”

Under the declaration, Canada and Germany will focus on expanding secure compute infrastructure, accelerating AI research and commercialization, and strengthening talent development.

The agreement comes as Canada continues to pursue deeper ties with countries outside the United States, with Prime Minister Mark Carney pushing a strategy centred on trade diversification.

Carney has argued Canada must reduce its economic reliance on the U.S. as uncertainty persists around American trade policy and tariff threats under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has previously warned of steep tariff increases on Canadian goods and has also threatened economic consequences should Canada deepen certain trade relationships, including suggesting a potential 100 per cent tariff hike if Canada were to enter a major trade deal with China.

In light of current economic and political tensions, the federal government is expanding partnerships in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, positioning Canada as a more globally-connected economy.

Germany is Canada’s largest trading partner within the European Union, and the AI agreement reflects a shared interest in reducing barriers and expanding digital trade.

Story continues below advertisement

Wildberger said the declaration moves the Canada–Germany Digital Alliance “from vision to implementation.”

“Germany and Canada are united in our belief that responsible AI development and resilient digital ecosystems are critical to long-term economic strength,” he said.