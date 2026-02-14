Poulin returns to Canada’s lineup for quarterfinal

See more sharing options

MILAN – Marie-Philip Poulin was set to return to Canada’s lineup for a quarterfinal against Germany after missing two games in Olympic women’s hockey.

The captain injured her right knee when she was checked into the boards by Kristyna Kaltounkova midway through the first period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Czechia on Monday.

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s lineups posted before the game indicated Poulin was back in Canada’s lineup, although how much she would play in the game had yet to be determined.

The 33-year-old forward sat out Canada’s 5-0 loss to the United States and a 5-0 win over Finland in Group A games.

Poulin is the leading active scorer in Olympic women’s hockey with a career 17 goals, which is one off the record of 18 held by former teammate Hayley Wickenheiser.

She’s scored seven of those goals over four Olympic finals, which makes her the only player, male or female, to do so.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.