Europe looks to boost its security, urges U.S. to ‘repair and revive trust’

Send this page to someone via email

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that Berlin had begun talks with France about a European nuclear deterrent, while President Emmanuel Macron said Europe had to become a geopolitical power given the Russian threat would not disappear.

Merz, who said the region had to become stronger in order to reset its relationship with the United States, called in a speech to open the Munich Security Conference, on Washington to “repair and revive trust” in a dangerous new era of great power politics, warning the U.S. could not go it alone as the old global order crumbles.

He was later followed by Macron, who pushed back on criticism of the continent, but said it was time that Europe was more assertive and prepared itself with a stronger security architecture.

The speeches underscored how European leaders are increasingly looking to carve an independent path after a year of unprecedented upheaval in transatlantic ties, while also striving to maintain their alliance with Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

Europe faces myriad threats from Russia’s war in Ukraine to massive ruptures in global trade.

“I have begun confidential talks with the French President on European nuclear deterrence,” Merz said. “We Germans are adhering to our legal obligations. We see this as strictly embedded within our nuclear sharing in NATO. And we will not allow zones of differing security to emerge in Europe.”

2:18 Russian drone strike kills one as Ukrainian official urges Europe to “prepare yourself” for war

FRANCE IS EU'S ONLY NUCLEAR POWER

Macron is due to make a speech on the nuclear deterrent later this month.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the consultations with Germany and other leaders were part of a broader discussion that included conventional deep strikes capabilities, which Europe does not possess unlike Russia, and the role of France’s nuclear deterrent.

“This is the right time for audacity. This is the right time for a strong Europe,” Macron said. “Europe has to learn to become a geopolitical power. It was not part of our DNA.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have to reshuffle and reorganise our architecture of security in Europe. Because the past architecture of security was totally designed and framed during Cold War times. So it’s no longer adapted,” he said.

European nations have long relied heavily on the United States, including its large nuclear arsenal, for their defence but have been increasing military spending, partly in response to sharp criticism from the Trump administration.

1:44 Russia’s Medvedev says expiry of New START nuclear missile treaty should ‘alarm everyone’

While Germany is currently banned from developing a nuclear weapon under international agreements, France is the European Union’s only nuclear power following Britain’s departure from the bloc and has the world’s fourth-largest stockpile.

Story continues below advertisement

Taking his cue from those warning that the international rules-based order was about to be destroyed, Merz said: “I fear we must put it even more bluntly: This order, however imperfect it was even at its best, no longer exists in that form.”

Switching to English at the end, Merz said: “In the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone. Dear friends, being a part of NATO is not only Europe’s competitive advantage. It is also the United States’ competitive advantage.”

“So let’s repair and revive transatlantic trust together,” he added.

Defence Minister David McGuinty told a panel on defence industrial cooperation at the conference that Canada was strengthening its ties with Europe on defence procurement and security. He did not mention the U.S. but affirmed Canada was stepping up its defence spending and capabilities with help from diverse partners.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a top Democrat on multiple foreign relations and defence committees, told the same panel that America needs to adopt the same approach of cooperation in order to counter China and Russia.

When asked if he believes the Trump administration is following that advice, however, Coons acknowledged he did not.

“That is a core concern,” he said, citing the recent push to acquire Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our core attitude must be, we only get through this with our allies.”

0:38 Munich Security Conference opens without Carney after B.C. school shooting

A YEAR AFTER VANCE BLAST, RUBIO STRIKES WARMER TONE

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also said transatlantic ties faced a “defining moment” in a rapidly changing world but struck a more conciliatory tone that contrasted with remarks by Vice President JD Vance in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same gathering of top security officials last year, Vance had attacked European allies in a speech that marked the start of a series of confrontations.

“I think it’s at a defining moment … the world is changing very fast right in front of us,” Rubio said before departing for Munich.

“(The U.S. is) deeply tied to Europe, and our futures have always been linked and will continue to be,” said Rubio, who is a potential rival to Vance for the 2028 U.S. presidential race. “So we’ve just got to talk about what that future looks like.”

Transatlantic ties have long been central to the Munich Security Conference, which began as a Cold War forum for Western defence debate. But the unquestioned assumption of cooperation that underpinned it has been upended.

Underscoring the damage, a YouGov poll on Friday of the six largest European countries showed favourability towards the U.S. in Europe hitting its lowest since tracking began in 2016.

The latest figures are broadly comparable to – and in some cases higher than – the perceived threat from China, Iran or North Korea, although behind Russia, YouGov said.

1:57 UK, allies pledge billions in further military aid to Ukraine as fight against Russia continues

U.S. President Donald Trump has toppled Venezuela’s leader, threatened other Latin American countries with similar military action, imposed tariffs on friends and foes alike and talked openly about annexing Greenland – a move that could effectively end the NATO alliance.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year’s speech by Vance accused European leaders of censoring free speech and failing to control immigration, which Merz explicitly rejected.

“A rift has opened up between Europe and the United States. Vice President JD Vance said this very openly here in Munich a year ago,” Merz said.

“He was right. The culture war of the MAGA movement is not ours. Freedom of speech ends here with us when that speech goes against human dignity and the constitution. We do not believe in tariffs and protectionism, but in free trade,” he said, drawing applause.

—With additional files from Global News